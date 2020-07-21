The Big Ten announced earlier this month that if the league is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules. Details for these sports will be released at a later date. We are still waiting.

The Big Ten is the first FBS conference to make any decision on the upcoming fall season, although the Pac-12 conference soon followed and the ACC, Big 12 and SEC could be next.

In today’s BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we examine the latest with COVID-19 plaguing the fall sports schedule, dive into the commitment of 2022 Fond du Lac safety Braelon Allen and who could be next for the Badgers on the recruiting trail?

