Groveport (Ohio) Madison two-way lineman Terah Edwards is one of the Central Ohio area's top prospects in the 2020 class and the offer list is starting to reflect that. A big 48 hours for Edwards has seen him grab three new offers, taking his total up to five.

Adding to the exciting week for the 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect was that he landed his first Power Five offer with Iowa State coming through on Wednesday afternoon.

"Getting that was pretty huge," Edwards explained. "Originally they had me on their board for defense but they came to the school and evaluated my (offensive line) film and they loved it and offered me. Coach (Jon) Heacock was the one who came by the school."

Edwards hadn't been hearing from Iowa State previously but is now very interested in taking a closer look.

"It was out of the blue," he said. "I had a coach follow me on Twitter a few weeks ago, but outside of that I haven't had any contact with them. I'm looking forward to getting up there to see a spring practice soon."

An offer from Toledo capped off a busy Wednesday morning and afternoon for Edwards.

"Duke came in and they love my film so we'll see where things go from there," he recalled. "Then Iowa State came in after that and offered and then Toledo just offered right after that. Toledo, I expected that because I've had contact with them since last spring. They had just told me last week that they were inviting me to their Junior Day and they were going to stop in and see me this week."

Edwards is a standout on both the offensive and defensive line at Groveport but is most likely going to play somewhere along the offensive line at the college level. With one Power Five offer on the books, more could be coming. Edwards is hearing from a handful of Power Five programs along with numerous MAC programs.

"I'm going to Kent State for a Junior Day this Monday," he explained. "I'm going to a Junior Day at Wisconsin on January 19th and I'm scheduled for a Junior Day at Michigan State on February 17th when their basketball team plays Ohio State."

The Badgers specifically have been showing a high level of interesting.

"Wisconsin has been showing interest in me since the beginning of my season and I've been in contact with them a lot," he explained. "I talk to coach Rudolph. He just tells me that they love what I'm doing."

Coaches from Ohio State and Michigan have also stopped by the school in the past week to check on Edwards. Living in the Columbus area, the Buckeyes would be an appealing option for Edwards.

"Ohio State is definitely a school that I'd be interested in," he explained. "I haven't had a chance to talk to them yet. I know one of their coaches came by the school and talked to my coach about me last week. I'd like to make it up there for a Junior Day, I'm not sure when it's going to be, but it's going to be much easier to get to Ohio State since I live here."



