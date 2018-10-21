2020 DT TeRah Edwards on Wisconsin visit: "This was by far my best one"
Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph's strong recruiting connections in the state of Ohio produced a visit this weekend from junior lineman TeRah Edwards.
A 6-foot-3, 295-pound two-way prospect from Groveport Madison High School, Edwards was on campus Saturday for Wisconsin's win over Illinois.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news