2020 DT TeRah Edwards on Wisconsin visit: "This was by far my best one"

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph's strong recruiting connections in the state of Ohio produced a visit this weekend from junior lineman TeRah Edwards.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pound two-way prospect from Groveport Madison High School, Edwards was on campus Saturday for Wisconsin's win over Illinois.

TeRah Edwards
