With spring camp season fully underway across the nation, plenty of big-time prospects in the 2026 class will begin to make names for themselves. Check out five 2026 players on the rise in the East region.

Brandon has been on the scene for a little while already but his stock is on the rise after continued development over the last year. The North Carolina native has a lengthy offer sheet and has been on plenty of visits thus far. Brandon’s arm strength, ability to throw the ball accurately and give his receivers room to run after the catch are just some of his impressive attributes. *****

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Clark is a major problem for interior offensive linemen and major college programs have noticed. His quickness and power allow him to shed blockers and make his way to the ball carrier before they know it. Clark shows a good motor for such a young player as well. The North Carolina native has some very strong connections to UNC but he’ll be recruited by all the major programs in the Southeast. *****

It’s not surprising Elee is picking up more offers after teams have had a chance to take a closer look at his sophomore film and see him in person earlier this year. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender can put his hand on the ground and hold up against the run but he has the athleticism to stand up and play in space. Elee doesn’t play great competition during the fall season but his athleticism and physical traits really stand out on film. His offer sheet is just starting to get longer, with Tennessee being the most recent team to extend a scholarship. *****

Get ready to hear a lot more about Funke as the spring camp season gets started in the Northeast. The Massachusetts native and brother of current Boston College offensive lineman Jack Funke has the size, strength and technique to excel at a variety of positions on the defensive side of the ball. Funke can line up at defensive end and hold up against the run or make his presence felt in the backfield on passing plays. He also has the physical tools to line up on the edge of the defense and play in space. *****