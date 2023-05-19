Denmark isn’t big on doing many interviews and seems to prefer working in silence. Not much has been seen from the Oregon commit since the end of this past season. Denmark hasn’t done much 7-on-7 this spring (if any at all), and it’s unlikely he attends camps as we move into the summer. Denmark isn’t a huge receiver and relies on his quickness and route-running abilities to create separation, so checking to see if he's become a well-rounded receiver could have a significant effect on the rankings.

There’s so much to like about the potential Heywood brings to the field, but it’s been difficult to get a really confident rating on him so far. He was able to dominate almost every defensive lineman he came across last season, and this year he’ll be facing opponents of lesser quality so it will be even harder to judge the progress he’s made. Heywood seems to be a Penn State lean, but there are a number of other schools pushing for his commitment, including Wisconsin, Kentucky, Auburn and USC, who are all set to host him for official visits in June.

Pringle hasn’t been on the camp circuit this offseason, but we were able to see a lot of him last year. The South Carolina commit posted some very good film this fall, but it would be great to check in on his physical development. Last offseason Pringle showed up at camps with impressive measurables, but if he were further along from a physical perspective he could have been more effective. There are a number of players who could push to be the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250, and Pringle is one of them thanks to his sky-high potential, and we are eager to get another in-person evaluation.

Stewart is the second-highest-ranked player in the region, but we have seen very little of him outside of his games from this past season. He is as talented as they come in this class and has the size/speed profile to be an early contributor at the next level. It’ll be really interesting to see how he has developed his game when we do get to see him perform again. South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami and others have been in hot pursuit of the Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy star. He has official visits scheduled to South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State, and he just took an unofficial visit to Miami.

