Head coach Luke Fickell's first recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 1; Signed: 1

Breakdown: Just shy of one year ago, coordinator Phil Longo secured a commitment from four-star Mabrey Mettauer, his top target at both North Carolina and Wisconsin. It was part of the quarterback coach's complete overhaul of the position. In Mettauer, the Badgers are getting a big-bodied athlete with a live arm, in addition to one of the most highly-touted prospects the Badgers have landed at the position. If the Rivals250 quarterback learns the finer points of the game, he has a chance earn QB1 honors in Madison.

“To actually watch him play, we don’t get that much time to go down and watch him in-person. But I’ve learned what kind of person he is, what kind of family he’s got," head coach Luke Fickell said. "Just coming up here and spending some weekends. More than anything, we’ve got a guy that’s very well-rounded. We’ve got a guy, at that position in particular, that’s humble and hard-working. I think that you can’t ask for anything more. We know that he’s got talent; it’s pretty easy to pop on the tape, see the size, see his ability to run, see his ability to throw the ball.

"There’s a lot of development that he will still have to continue to do, but I think he’s got the makings of a guy that can lead this program. It starts with the ability, it starts with the work ethic and it starts with understanding the guys up front really matter. Since he started off as an offensive lineman, since his brother’s a starting offensive lineman at Oklahoma, he understands where the game is won even though the most important position is still quarterback…He really deeply understands what it takes.”

Biggest Miss: CJ Carr (Michigan)