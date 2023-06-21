Academic calendars are over, summer is heating up and the offseason is in full swing for college football programs around the nation. While rosters are hardly finalized as plenty of transfers still seek destinations, each school has a pretty good sense of what their team will look like come fall. With that, we'll turn our attention to the Badgers' slate of 2023 opponents. Wisconsin will kick off their Big Ten slate with the Purdue Boilermakers on a Friday night in West Lafayette. EARLY SCOUTING REPORTS: Buffalo Bulls | Washington State Cougars | Georgia Southern Eagles |

OVERVIEW

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card is expected to start for Purdue this fall. (AP Photo)

Purdue football is undergoing a reset of sorts. After six seasons as the head coach in West Lafayette, Jeff Brohm departed to to his alma mater of Louisville where he'll look to revitalize a Cardinals program that hasn't been relevant since Lamar Jackson. Stepping into his place is a man regarded as one of the brightest young minds in the sport, Ryan Walters. In 2022, Walters was the defensive coordinator at Illinois, where he coached a unit that finished as the top scoring defense in the country. His lockdown unit sent three defensive backs to the NFL in the first three rounds, including the No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon. Now, Walters will try to bring his defensive expertise to West Lafayette. Purdue's defense was rather mediocre in 2022. They were serviceable, and undoubtably had some talented players, but they weren't the main reason the Boilermakers managed to win the Big Ten West and play in the conference title game. That credit goes to their offense, which will look very different in 2023. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who finished his career with the sixth-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns in Boilermaker history, is in Sin City with the Raiders. Prolific wide receiver Charlie Jones is now catching passes from Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The chemistry of those two, who grew up together in the Chicago Area, will be missed. Tight end Payne Durham, who logged 126 catches for 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns in his time at Purdue, has also departed to the NFL. Who will step up on offense for the Boilermakers? In recent years, Purdue has consistently had dangerous receiving threats, from Rondale Moore to David Bell to Jones. But the more pertinent question — what kind of quarterback play will Purdue get as it looks to defend its Big Ten West title? The man tasked with filling O'Connell's shoes is Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas. Card has experience after three years in Austin, including three starts a season ago when Quinn Ewers was sidelined with a collarbone injury. With all of the turnover on offense, there's a huge amount of pressure on Card's shoulders. It wouldn't be a preview of Purdue without mentioning the fact that the Boilermakers haven't beaten the Badgers in 20 years. As both schools start new chapters with new coaching staffs, Purdue will look to finally prove they belong in conversations about the cream of the crop in the Big Ten West. On a Friday night in late September, they'll get their shot on national television.

NOTABLE ADDITIONS

Hudson Card, Quarterback — Card is without question the headliner of Purdue's incoming transfer class. He fills a position of need at quarterback, and should be an immediate veteran presence after three years with the Longhorns. He was also the third-ranked dual-style quarterback in the 2020 class, so there's some pedigree there as well. Card was fine if not dynamic last season in his three starts, tallying 741 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while going 2-1. Jahmal Edrine, Wide receiver — When you lose a highly productive quarterback-wide receiver duo like the Boilermakers did this offseason, much of the attention turns to the players tasked with stepping into those roles. Enter Edrine, a transfer from Florida Atlantic who broke out for the Owls in 2022 with 39 catches, 570 yards and six touchdowns. There will be plenty of competition at pass-catcher for the Boilermakers, but Edrine is a name to keep an eye on heading into the season. Marquis Wilson, Cornerback — Wilson brings four seasons of experience to Purdue as a transfer from Penn State. The Connecticut native was a hot commodity in high school, earning offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin and many more. He's primarily a boundary corner who can play in the box in a pinch, and he'll look to help replenish the Boilermakers' secondary which needs to replace its top cover man in Cory Trice.

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback — O'Connell was the heart and soul of the Boilermakers a season ago, throwing for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the eighth quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, and for what it's worth, he has a legitimate shot to play early in a questionable quarterback room in Las Vegas. Anytime you have a two-year full-time starter at quarterback move on, especially one of O'Connell's caliber, it's a significant departure. Charlie Jones, Wide receiver — O'Connell and Jones were one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the Big Ten last year. After spending time at Buffalo and Iowa, Jones elected to team up with his childhood friend O'Connell for his final season of college ball. It's safe to say that move paid off immensely. The wide out caught a staggering 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. Production like that isn't easy to replace. Cory Trice, Cornerback — Purdue's defense was middling last year, coming in 53rd in total defense and 74th in scoring defense. Trice, however, proved to be an elite corner in the conference. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, the long, rangy defensive back was a tough physical matchup week in and week out. He slipped slightly to the 7th round of the NFL Draft where the Pittsburgh Steelers scooped him up, but he has all of the tools to significantly outplay his draft position.

THE WORD OUT OF SPRING CAMP

- Injuries ravage the Boilermakers' spring camp: According to Dub Jellison of Boiler Upload, Purdue was depleted at nearly every position during spring ball. Projected starters like receiver Broc Thompson, offensive guard Gus Hartwig and tight end Garrett Miller, among others, were absent for the entirety of the spring. There's still plenty of time for the Boilermakers to get healthy, but for a team that needs to replace much of its production, every practice counts. - Hudson Card looks legit: In Jellison's words, Card has been "better than advertised." Walters reportedly raved about him throughout the spring. Out of all the transfer quarterbacks expected to start in the Big Ten this year, Card is one of the most intriguing. He's proven he can be serviceable in limited action. What will he look like as a full-time starter in a conference that's generally tougher defensively than the Big 12?

MOST DANGEROUS PLAYER