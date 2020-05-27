Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 defensive backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with an early look at the defensive backs.
Quick Breakdown
At cornerback, Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks and Rashad Wildgoose separated from the pack last fall, but Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock, Alex Smith, Semar Melvin and Dean Engram are all ready to compete for time this off-season. The Badgers signed Max Lofy in the 2020 class and will likely look for two more scholarship corners in the junior cycle, with R.J. Regan and Ricard Hallman atop the list. An offer at corner has yet to go out in 2022.
The entire position group at safety returned this spring, though Scott Nelson, who missed all but one game in 2019,, was listed as "out" for camp. Eric Burrell, a starter last fall, was on the same report due to a left arm injury. With those two out, Reggie Pearson and Collin Wilder were expected to open camp with the No. 1 defense, with John Torchio, Tyler Mais, Madison Cone and Titus Toler behind them. The Badgers did not sign a safety in the 2020 class but picked up a huge commitment from four-star in-state junior Hunter Wohler in December. UW is hoping to do the same thing in 2022 with Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen.
|Player (Corner)
|Eligibility
|Player (Safety)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt senior
|
Senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt
sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Prospects
