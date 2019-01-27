2020 RB Dylan Downing feels he's close to an offer from Wisconsin
After an unofficial visit to Wisconsin on Saturday for the Badgers' junior day, Dylan Downing was confident as he made the trek back home to Indiana.
Asked if he felt an offer could be coming from UW, the 2020 running back gave an honest answer.
"Yes," Downing told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s just a matter of time."
