MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to replace both of last year's starting cornerbacks in 2018, but they'll have to do it without Dontye Carriere-Williams after the redshirt sophomore announced his intention to transfer from UW on Wednesday night. "Unfortunately I will no longer be furthering my career as a Wisconsin Badger," Carriere-Williams wrote in a statement on his Twitter page. "I want to thank my teammates, Coach Chryst, and everybody that helped mold me into the person I am today. I've been granted a full release and after talking it over with my family, I feel like this was the best decision for my future."

Dan Sanger

Carriere-Williams played in 14 games for the Badgers in 2017 as the team's No. 3 cornerback, and was projected to be one of the team's new starting cornerbacks in the run-up to the 2018 season. But Carriere-Williams missed a large part of spring camp to rehab an injury and was passed on the cornerback depth chart midway through fall camp by redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams and redshirt freshman Faion Hicks during fall camp. Williams and Hicks were listed as the projected starters at cornerback for the team's first game against Western Kentucky on Friday, with Carriere-Williams listed on the second team. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said during camp that Williams and Hicks' consistency set them apart from the pack. Carriere-Williams' departure leaves the Badgers with just two cornerbacks who have played in a game for UW: Williams (two) and Madison Cone (nine). Cone is projected to be the team's primary slot cornerback this season. The Badgers will also now have to rely on other younger players like redshirt freshman Deron Harrell and true freshman Donte Burton to step up and give the defense some depth at cornerback.

“ I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” ~ Philippians 4:13 pic.twitter.com/pjV5CS0B04 — Dontye C. Williams (@2dcw9) August 30, 2018