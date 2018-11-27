Of course, the Badgers are healthier – with D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King back at full strength – but the performances across the board against the Wolfpack were significant, particularly in the latter stages of the second half.

No. 22 Wisconsin’s 79-75 win against NC State on Tuesday night was the type of gritty, come-from-behind effort that senior Ethan Happ wasn’t sure the Badgers could pull off last season.

Happ, a pre-season All-American, nabbed team highs with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Trice scored 18 points, including 4-of-5 baskets from beyond the arc for Wisconsin (6-1) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge meeting against NC State (6-1), which lost its first game of the season. Trice also had three steals.

Brad Davison and Aleem Ford scored 12 points each for the Badgers, who overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half. They also persevered despite 14 turnovers and a woeful 12-of-20 shooting effort from the free-throw line.

“I was thinking to myself when Trev (Anderson) was hitting a shot and Aleem, and the play where ‘Meetch’ hit the one dribble pull-up at the shot clock, it was just a team win,” Happ said.

“It wasn’t relying on one or two guys. I don’t know how it would have been last year in a game like this.”

Ford, who missed Wisconsin’s first three games and had knee surgery in October, played in all three games of the Badgers’ tournament in Atlantis, the Bahamas.

Trice said teammates have high expectations for Ford, a redshirt sophomore, who drained four 3-pointers on Tuesday night.

“For him to come in, not practicing much, to be thrown into the fire in that type of environment, that type of game and shoot the ball with confidence, it shows a lot about him, Trice said. “And it’s just the beginning for him.”

Another notable effort on Tuesday night was Davison’s four charges.

Wisconsin faces a tough challenge on Friday as it opens Big Ten Conference action at No. 14 Iowa. The Hawkeyes edged Pitt 69-68 on Tuesday.

The Badgers’ Big Ten home opener is Dec. 3 against Rutgers.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he likes the grit and determination of the current corps.

“I think this group has embraced that, they understand as they’ve grown – as they grew through last year – what it took when you have to dig a little deeper,” Gard said. “And they’ve embodied that.

“You can be in situations a lot of times when things don’t go as you planned, and don’t go as you want. You’re not going to make every shot and there will be nights when you’re going to struggle. But to have the fortitude to fight back and keep rallying, it’s a good trait to have.”