"You have to draw everybody - the d-line, the linebackers but that's important, man," sixth-year safety Travian Blaylock recalled. "Not only is important for when you're playing, it's knowing where people are and knowing where your help is, how much pressure you're going to get on the quarterback, how fast you have to read this or who I can pass this route off to. But also just in terms of speaking at the next level and when the scouts come in and they quiz you, now you're confident because you've done it a million times in the meeting room."

Randomly, he called on players in his room to come up and draw out a formation or play, and the safety selected had to go through each level of the defense. That's what much of the meeting consisted of.

The heavy emphasis is necessary given how fluid the safeties are under Hitschler and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. Getting to work with the new program and roster for the first time this spring, a popular alignment for Tressel has been a "dollar" formation, which includes six defensive backs, three of which are safeties.

"(Hitschler) is testing us constantly on what other positions have to work on for a certain call, so it gives us a broader perspective," Austin Brown said. "You don't have to know everything like the back of your hand, but you want to have a good idea for sure because you have to play off other guys."

In the "dollar" look, Hunter Wohler is often lined up right next to the inside linebackers, Blaylock has been about 15 yards out from the line of scrimmage in a traditional safety look, with Kamo'i Latu back slightly further as the deep safety.

It took a couple practices for Tressel to unveil that look. To open the spring, the defense trotted out in a similar 2-4-5 alignment that was the norm under former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The major tweak - at least to this point - has been the inclusion of that three-safety look.

"The biggest thing is that new three-safety look that we’ve been running a lot of," Wohler explained. "That’s the biggest adjustment is I have to know a little bit more of a linebacker position and understand the responsibilities and the fits that they have."

With the shifting nature of the look, players on the offensive side of the ball approached Wohler and his teammates to ask questions about the defense and the looks they've been presented. The safeties and the inside linebackers might be the greatest beneficiaries of the new scheme.

"That’s how you change games and create turnovers and make big plays happen," Wohler said of the confusion the defense can present. "I’ve talked to some of the offensive guys in the spring and early on, and they’ve been wondering what we’re doing and what the scheme is. It’s great knowing that you can confuse them a little bit and now it’s just fine tuning the details a little bit and making it even more confusing."

For as much depth as the Badgers are expected to have at safety, much of it is unproven. Blaylock has battled injuries for much of his time in Madison and has only been able to play in 25 games through five seasons. He is also returning from a torn ACL. Wohler was sidelined for seven games this past year after he suffered a leg injury in the first game of the season. Behind them, Brown logged 51 defensive snaps in 2022, while walk-on Owen Arnett saw 15 reps on defense.

On the flip-side, the group will have everyone back as they look to make up for the production of John Torchio, who logged 51 tackles, five interceptions, one sack and defended six passes in 2022.

"We all haven’t been healthy but we’ve all gotten a full year together now and just growing and getting as tight as we have, it allows us to really communicate better on the field," Wohler said. "So that’s what’s going to make us special the rest of spring ball and rolling into the season is how well we understand each other’s game and knowing each other’s personalities and knowing how far we can push each other. A whole other year of us getting to know each other and really playing together and being on the field together. There’s a lot of things that can happen that are going to be really good for us."

The spring has provided every indication that Hitschler will have the ability to look deep down his depth chart with Wohler, Blaylock, Latu, Brown, Arnett and Preston Zachman comfortable and making plays.

"Torch was a great player for us and he did everything that was asked, so now it’s you lose a guy, you have to replace him and I think we have plenty of guys to do that," Wohler said of the group's mindset. "We have a lot of depth and a lot of talent in the safety room that I think we have guys that can step up and make plays, I have no doubt about that.

"This year it’s going to be scary for receivers in the Big Ten, I feel like," Brown added.