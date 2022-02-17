Decision to play football pays off for 2023 in-state TE Nollenn Tabaska

"The first game that I played in a kid snapped his ankle in half, so I was skeptical of that. But I picked it back up my sophomore year because my friends convinced me, and that’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made."

"I did play football in sixth grade and I was a right tackle because I was over the weight limit," Tabaska told BadgerBlitz.com. "I didn't really like that because I couldn't go out and be a receiver.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end was convinced by his friends to give the sport another try before the start of his sophomore year at Brookfield East High School.

The sport will allow Tabaska, who picked up an offer from Central Michigan in December, to attend college on a full scholarship.

"The offer from Central Michigan came right at the end of the season," Tabaska said. "I couldn't believe I was getting an offer from a Division 1 school and full scholarship to play football. This is only my second year playing, so it was like, 'really, I already got one?' It was crazy and surreal and just unbelievable.

"When I went out there for the junior day a few weeks ago I got to sit down with Coach (Jim) McElwain and the tight ends coach. They like my size and length, and they also like that I have the frame to catch the ball and also block. The tight ends coach and I have a good relationship already and we talk about my basketball season and football as well."

Outside of Central Michigan, Tabaska, who had 14 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns last fall, is hearing from a handful of other schools.

"I’ve been receiving junior day invites from Northern Illinois, which I went to along with Central Michigan earlier this year," Tabaska said. "Then I've been invited to St. Thomas, South Dakota and Illinois State. Last month there were multiple schools visiting our school like Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois State, Ball State, South Dakota State, South Dakota and North Dakota. Those are the schools that I've seen in person and have been in the most contact with so far.

"I just received all these invitations and I’m still in basketball season, which interferes with those. So I’m trying to get out to the junior days in April to Illinois State, St. Thomas and Bemidji State. Some of those will be visits for spring ball practices."

Tabaska is hoping Wisconsin increases its interest moving forward.

"Not really a lot of contact so far from Wisconsin," Tabaska said. "Some of the graduate assistants follow me on Twitter. With them being the in-state school, I would love to hear from them more. It's a program I'm pretty interested in."