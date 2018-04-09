STOUGHTON - Wisconsin's message to Dawson Garcia this winter was a simple one: Plan to hear much more from us this spring and summer.

"It’s been good feedback from Wisconsin and they said they want to start picking up the recruiting process pretty heavily with me, which I’m really excited about," Garcia told BadgerBlitz.com this weekend at the ROCK Spring Classic. "They came to my last sectional game against Edina which, unfortunately, we lost.

"They just said they really like what they’ve seen and want to get me on campus soon."