Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-09 13:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Badgers expected to turn up the heat on 2020 PF Dawson Garcia

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

STOUGHTON - Wisconsin's message to Dawson Garcia this winter was a simple one: Plan to hear much more from us this spring and summer.

"It’s been good feedback from Wisconsin and they said they want to start picking up the recruiting process pretty heavily with me, which I’m really excited about," Garcia told BadgerBlitz.com this weekend at the ROCK Spring Classic. "They came to my last sectional game against Edina which, unfortunately, we lost.

"They just said they really like what they’ve seen and want to get me on campus soon."

Fyt9oa0irnnfj3iv6xz2
Dawson Garcia
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}