Class of 2024 dual-sport sport standout Daniel Freitag racked up another offer last week from Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers. A four-star recruit out of Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minn., Freitag now holds scholarships from the Badgers in both basketball and football.

The conversations with the football staff heated up over the past two and a half weeks, with co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler being the main recruiting contact. The relationship between the two has “been going well,” according to Freitag, and there’s been daily communication between the two sides.