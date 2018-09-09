Trey Wedig, who is listed this fall at 6-foot-7 and 302 pounds, certainly passes the eye-ball test. Playing right tackle in Kettle Moraine's up-tempo, no-huddle offense, the first thing that jumps out on tape is how athletic the four-star prospect is for a kid his size. Wedig has good bend, balance and flexibility, and is able drive defenders in the run game. He also displays good lateral movement in pass protection against quicker edge rushers and utilizes his huge wingspan very well.

When Wedig engages, he looks to drive his opponent into the ground. He transitions from level to level very well, and there are a handful of plays on his junior tape where Wedig moves a defensive lineman out of the way and then goes on to a linebacker. Finally, Wedig uses his length really well and doesn't reach a ton - rather, he allows himself to get in proper position to make the necessary block.

“He’s obviously an extremely gifted kid," Kettle Moraine head coach Justin Gumm told Rivals.com. "Genetics have blessed him. He does a great job of working his butt off in the season, but also during the offseason being a multi-sport athlete (track). He’s dedicated in the weight room and a great teammate. He’s extremely athletic for his size. He used to play basketball and can still dunk. He’s also good with his hands.

“He’s gained more confidence as he’s gotten older and went through the weight room. When our team does workouts, he is one of the more vocal ones and that wasn’t always Trey.”

At the high school level, you always talk about kids getting stronger, and Wedig isn't an exception to that. But for a junior in high school, he's a physical athlete who can finish off blocks and dish out punishment. In pass protection, Wedig can improve his initial punch, which is something Joe Rudolph works on during practice often. Sometimes Wedig winds/gears up to strike a defender, something that should be replaced by a quick, balanced punch.

“I think if you asked any offensive lineman and offensive line coach at the high school level, the kid will be better at run blocking based off what most do at the high school level,” Gumm said. “We’re even a spread offense and probably a 60-40 or 65-35 run to pass. We emphasize it in practice, though.

“I think his pass protection has come a long way. We’ve been fortunate with a really good offensive line coach who played Division I football and played under Dino Babers … Trey has worked a lot with him in pass protection, and it’s also through camps improving his pass protection.”

At the Nike Opening Regional in Ohio in May of 2018, Wedig ran a 5.44 forty yard dash and had a 24.2-inch vertical jump.