At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Spencer Lytle fits the prototype for what position coach Bobby April is looking for at outside linebacker. His junior tape - which also features some snaps on offense - shows an athlete who is strong off the edge in pursuit of the ball carrier. Lytle takes good pursuit angles, transitions well from run to pass coverage and finishes tackles well. Playing a 3-4 scheme in high school will certainly help as he transitions to Wisconsin next summer.

Playing a lot in space, Lytle moves very well and is physical at the point of attack. You talk about wanting to play downhill, and Lytle certainly has those characteristics. One knock is that he looks a little stiff in the hips, but that certainly did't stop the 40-plus schools that offered during his recruitment.