A high school quarterback who has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career in North Carolina, Graham should bring playmaking ability to whatever side of the ball he lands on. With the football in his hands, Graham, 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, is a dynamic athlete, making receiver a natural fit. That said, his legit 4.4-second 40-yard dash speed would be intriguing at cornerback and on special teams.

"When we got to Wisconsin, coach (John) Settle was straightforward," Graham's head coach, Robert Washington Sr., told BadgerBlitz.com. "He had been communicating with Marcus and myself and told us that he put his film on for the offensive staff, and they went crazy. And then he put the film on for the defensive staff, and they went crazy. So both staffs said they would be happy to take him. That was exciting to hear.

"During the visit, we talked a lot to the receivers coach (Ted Gilmore) and that may be his best fit at Wisconsin. But once he gets there, he's going to fill out and they'll figure out what the best fit is for his skill-set. I can see him playing on either side of the ball, along with punt return and kick return. And to be honest, depending on how much weight he gains, he could possibly be a running back, especially with Wisconsin's strength and conditioning program."

On film, Graham is a shifty runner who is not afraid to lower his shoulder. He's sudden, with good hips, excellent vision and another gear in the open field.

"The coaches just feel like I'm a dynamic player who can play a lot of different positions," Graham told BadgerBlitz.com. "From my tape, they can tell that my speed allows me to do a lot of stuff on the field.

"They're mainly recruiting me as a wide receiver right now, but they said they like me at that position and defensive back. They said just to come to Wisconsin and they'll figure the rest out."