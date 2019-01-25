Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 06:01:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Chimere Dike

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike to their 2020 recruiting class Thursday. Here's what Dike's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.



Skillset 

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}