The No. 4 seed Wisconsin Badgers fell to No. 1 seed Michigan State on Saturday afternoon 67-55 in Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, thanks to some cold shooting throughout the game.

1. Badgers couldn’t get over the hump after surrendering big early lead.

When you’re playing a top-notch team like Michigan State in a win-or-go-home Big Ten Tournament game, it’s tough to come back after allowing the Spartans to run up a big early lead. Unfortunately for the Badgers that’s exactly what happened on Saturday in Chicago - the Spartans jumped out to an 8-0 lead that they eventually turned into a 17-point lead in the first half. The Badgers were able to cut Michigan State’s lead down to just six points with 9:35 left in the second half, but ultimately the Badgers’ poor shooting kept them from completing a full comeback.



2. Cassius Winston out-duels Ethan Happ again



Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ scored 20 points and was 10-for-20 from the field in the game, a big bounce-back effort after he scored just four points (a season-low) in Wisconsin’s quarterfinals game against Nebraska on Friday. But Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston proved too much for the Badgers to handle despite being a little limited with a foot injury. Winston scored 21 points (he was 9-for-17 from the field) and had six assists in the game for Michigan State - almost reaching the 23 points he scored in the Spartans’ 67-59 win over the Badgers earlier this season at the Kohl Center.



3. Cold shooting in all forms stymies UW offense



The Badgers finished the game shooting just 35.3 percent from the field (24 of 68). They attempted more field goals than the Spartans did in the game (68 to 53) but couldn’t take advantage of Michigan State’s 15 turnovers. The Badgers scored just eight points off of those Michigan State turnovers, with Michigan State scoring seven points off of Wisconsin’s five turnovers. And even though the Badgers were able to cut the Spartans’ lead down to just eight points by halftime, they shot just 32.4 percent in the second half when they needed to be making up some ground.