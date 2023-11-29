Jake Davis has watched Cooper Catalano star on his defense since his freshman year.

The head football coach at Germantown High School will savor every game during Catalano's senior season next fall before the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior linebacker heads off to Wisconsin, the school he committed to on Tuesday evening.

"He's a once-in-a-career type of kid, I'll tell you that as a coach," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com. "If I get another kid like Cooper who is a total package as both a player and a leader, I will probably be the luckiest coach out there.

"He's just an outstanding individual and person beyond everything else. How he plays the position is also so special."