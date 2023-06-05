Roughly one month separated Vernon Woodward's offer from Wisconsin on May 3 and commitment to the Badgers on June 4 during an official visit.

Though the process seemed quick on the surface, it's how modern recruiting operates, according to Chris Hoats, defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Winter Park High School in Florida.

"That's modern recruiting, right?" Hoats told BadgerBlitz.com. "Back in the 2000s, you would maybe get offered during your junior year and guys were committing later in the process around Signing Day. Now Signing Day is almost obsolete because your whole class is just about set.

"So I think there is pressure from both sides to speed things up. On the surface maybe things happened quickly with Vernon, but that's just kind of the way it goes now."