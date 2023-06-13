Prior to this past weekend, Wisconsin's 2024 offensive line class featured two projected tackles in Derek Jensen and Kevin Heywood, and one interior lineman in Ryan Cory.

The fourth piece the Badgers added on Saturday - three-star Colin Cubberly - is an ideal complement because of his ability to play outside or inside at the next level.

"For us, he's played both right tackle and right guard," Arlington (N.Y.) head coach Mike Morano told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think right tackle is probably more of a natural position for Colin right now, but he does have the athleticism to play guard as well.

"Coach (Jack) Bicknell has talked to Colin and he's talked to myself about coming in as a tackle with the potential of playing guard down the line. What it comes down to is the opportunity to get on the field quicker and where the need is for them."