{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 13:34:54 -0500') }} football

Coach on 2020 Wisconsin commit Ben Barten: "Ben's a special player"

Jake Kocorowski
COLUMBUS -- Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs taught Ben Barten in middle school and has watched his development ever since. From a fun-loving kid, the 2020 Wisconsin commit is now maturing as a high school senior on an undefeated Tigers squad.

After Friday night's 46-0 win over Columbus, Tubbs admitted to having “goosebumps just to watch him develop as a person," and he believes Barten is a special player.

"You don’t get that type of player come around to Stratford year in and year out," Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "We’re very pleased to see him getting better in the weight room, getting better as a leader. He’s maturing daily, but I think he’s one of the best defensive players in the state.

"I think Coach (Joe) Rudolph and Coach (Jim) Leonhard are going to have some battles.”

Wisconsin 2020 commit Ben Barten
Wisconsin 2020 commit Ben Barten (Jake Kocorowski)
