With his strong family connections to the University of Wisconsin, the question surrounding JP Benzschawel's recruitment was more "when" than "if" in relation to the Badgers' football program.

That answer came Friday afternoon when the sophomore offensive tackle from Grafton (WI) High School committed to UW. In doing so, he became pledge No. 1 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2021 class.

"Coach Chryst and Coach (Chris) Haering reached out to me about two weeks ago and said they wanted to come by because they were going to be in the area and making a few stops," Grafton coach Jim Norris told BadgerBlitz.com. "I believe one of the stops was to Waukesha North to see the receiver (Chimere Dike) they have there. Obviously with both brothers playing at Wisconsin, the coaches knew who JP was and knew the potential that he had. Really with that first visit, they wanted to see what kind of person JP was and how he handled himself in the hallway, stuff like that.