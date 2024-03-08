Tim Simon had been dropping gentle suggestions for years.

The long-time coach at Middleton High School already knew what Torin Pettaway could do on the basketball court. But since his eighth grade year, Simon - and his entire coaching staff - wanted to see what the 6-foot-5 athlete could do on the football field.

“I’ve known Torin for a long time through basketball since he was in middle school,” Simon told BadgerBlitz.com. “I remember talking to him that summer before high school and I had a connection with him because I coached his older brother. At that time I talked to him about going out for football because he was just a big kid. As I coached him in basketball you could see that he was also just really athletic - powerful, good first step and moved well for his size.

“Every now and then I would bring up football and just kind of let him know that something good could come out of it. This year, probably two weeks before the season started, Torin stopped by the weight room. He said, ‘coach, I think I’m going to come out for football this year.’ I said, ‘hallelujah!’ I told him it was going to be a great thing for you, even if basketball is your first love. It was just a great choice.”