Gideon Ituka was one of the first running backs Wisconsin offered under former coordinator Bobby Engram and position coach Al Johnson.

That scholarship was reaffirmed when Phil Longo and Devon Spalding took over at each spot, respectively.

Through the transition in Madison, Ituka was deemed a fit in both Paul Chryst's pro-style, run-heavy attack, as well as Luke Fickell's new air-raid system.

"He is 100 percent a fit for both styles," former Gaithersburg High School head coach Tyler Bierly told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's a kid who has done everything he's been asked to do without any questions. In the offense that we ran the last few years, the running backs weren't used significantly in the passing game, but he has shown in practice that he can be a crucial factor in the passing game.

"And then being someone who runs downhill - it doesn't matter if you're a spread offense in college, you still need to be able to run the football, and that's his biggest asset."