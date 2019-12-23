Coach: Badgers getting "a freak and great equalizer" in Hunter Wohler
Hunter Wohler is 2-0 at Camp Randall Stadium, the venue for Muskego's back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2018 and 2019.After his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday evening, the four-star i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news