News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 21:42:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach: Badgers getting "a freak and great equalizer" in Hunter Wohler

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Hunter Wohler is 2-0 at Camp Randall Stadium, the venue for Muskego's back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2018 and 2019.After his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday evening, the four-star i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}