The Wisconsin coaching staff was in a Michigan gym last winter to see power forward Taylor Currie, who signed with the Badgers in the 2018 recruiting class.

It was then that UW also got its first in-depth look at Lorne Bowman, who became commit No. 1 on Friday for head coach Greg Gard in the 2020 cycle.

"We played last year in the regional finals of the state tournament in Michigan, and they (Wisconsin) were there to watch the Currie kid from Clarkston, who signed last year," St. Mary's (MI) head coach Todd Covert told BadgerBlitz.com. "And Lorne had a great game against Currie and Foster Loyer, who is at Michigan State. I think that's what got Wisconsin started with him.

"Seeing him live and in person during a big-time game was important for them."