News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 15:38:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: "Wisconsin was the dream school" for 2020 OLB/DE Aaron Witt

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

When Aaron Witt picked up an offer from Wisconsin in July, John Cassellius knew it was an opportunity that may be too good to pass on.

So when the 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior decommitted from Iowa in favor of the Badgers this past weekend, it didn't come as much of a surprise to the head coach from Winona High School in Minnesota.

"He told me Wisconsin was the dream school and the school he grew up watching," Cassellius told BadgerBlitz.com. "That was the big thing to be able to go to the school he's followed since he was a kid."

Xnvsfyjrzhampbb7efn6
Aaron Witt
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}