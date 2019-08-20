When Aaron Witt picked up an offer from Wisconsin in July, John Cassellius knew it was an opportunity that may be too good to pass on.

So when the 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior decommitted from Iowa in favor of the Badgers this past weekend, it didn't come as much of a surprise to the head coach from Winona High School in Minnesota.

"He told me Wisconsin was the dream school and the school he grew up watching," Cassellius told BadgerBlitz.com. "That was the big thing to be able to go to the school he's followed since he was a kid."