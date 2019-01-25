During the live evaluation period this winter, Paul Chryst and his staff spent some time taking in high school basketball practices and prep games across the country. Not to help Greg Gard's program, but to evaluate football players who excel in other sports.

In Chimere Dike's recruitment, Chryst saw him on the hardwood at Waukesha North High School. But he could have also watched him on a baseball diamond or in a track and field setting for the Northstars' athletic program. A 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, Dike, who committed to the Badgers on Thursday evening, is one of the best overall athletes in the entire state.