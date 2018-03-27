Two of Wisconsin signees in the 2018 recruiting class - power forward Taylor Currie and center Joe Hedstrom - are expected to need time to develop early in their respective careers at Wisconsin.

The third, point guard Tai Strickland, who committed to the Badgers on Tuesday, should be able to contribute immediately. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior from St. Petersburg High School in Florida will provide needed depth behind point guard D'Mitirk Trice, who missed most of the 2017-18 season with a leg injury.