This offseason, Wisconsin cracked the "top schools" for a number of prospects in the 2022 class, giving BadgerBlitz.com a chance to provide some analysis and insight.

Top 6: Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wisconsin

The Word: Three-star junior Tommy McIntosh recently trimmed his list to six schools. One official visit is set to Iowa at this point, though the standout from Michigan was able to see Wisconsin's campus on his own this spring. This feels like a battle between the Badgers and Hawkeyes down the stretch.

"I put academics at the top of my list and that's a really important thing for me," McIntosh told BadgerBlitz.com. "At the end of the day, football is going to end and I want to have a great degree to fall back on. The Ivy League schools provide an opportunity to get a great degree and a really good job right out of college."

Prediction: Wisconsin