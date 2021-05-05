 Who are Wisconsin's top out-of-state targets in the 2022 recruiting class?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 08:23:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Closer look: Trimmed scholarship lists that include the Wisconsin Badgers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

This offseason, Wisconsin cracked the "top schools" for a number of prospects in the 2022 class, giving BadgerBlitz.com a chance to provide some analysis and insight.

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh

Top 6: Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wisconsin

The Word: Three-star junior Tommy McIntosh recently trimmed his list to six schools. One official visit is set to Iowa at this point, though the standout from Michigan was able to see Wisconsin's campus on his own this spring. This feels like a battle between the Badgers and Hawkeyes down the stretch.

"I put academics at the top of my list and that's a really important thing for me," McIntosh told BadgerBlitz.com. "At the end of the day, football is going to end and I want to have a great degree to fall back on. The Ivy League schools provide an opportunity to get a great degree and a really good job right out of college."

Prediction: Wisconsin

Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvY2xvc2VyLWxvb2stdHJpbW1lZC1zY2hvbGFyc2hpcC1saXN0 cy10aGF0LWluY2x1ZGUtdGhlLXdpc2NvbnNpbi1iYWRnZXJzLTIiCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG d2lzY29uc2luLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2xvc2VyLWxvb2stdHJp bW1lZC1zY2hvbGFyc2hpcC1saXN0cy10aGF0LWluY2x1ZGUtdGhlLXdpc2Nv bnNpbi1iYWRnZXJzLTImYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=