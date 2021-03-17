This offseason, Wisconsin cracked the "top schools" for a number of prospects in the 2022 class, giving BadgerBlitz.com a chance to provide some analysis and insight.

Top 5: Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

The Word: Wisconsin projects Isaiah Bond as a receiver, his preferred position at the next level. But his lead contact at UW, John Settle, is now at Kentucky. Former Buford head coach Jess Simpson is currently on staff at Miami, a big reason why the Hurricanes are believed to have an inside track in Bond's recruitment.

“I have a couple of officials that coaches want me to take on dates, but nothing that I’ve sat down with my parents and said we’re going here,” Bond told Rivals.com. “But I’ve had some coaches that have reached out said do you want to take an official.”

Prediction: Miami