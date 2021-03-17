 Who are Wisconsin's top out-of-state targets in the 2022 recruiting class?
Closer look: Trimmed scholarship lists that include the Wisconsin Badgers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

This offseason, Wisconsin cracked the "top schools" for a number of prospects in the 2022 class, giving BadgerBlitz.com a chance to provide some analysis and insight.

Three-star athlete Isaiah Bond

Top 5: Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

The Word: Wisconsin projects Isaiah Bond as a receiver, his preferred position at the next level. But his lead contact at UW, John Settle, is now at Kentucky. Former Buford head coach Jess Simpson is currently on staff at Miami, a big reason why the Hurricanes are believed to have an inside track in Bond's recruitment.

“I have a couple of officials that coaches want me to take on dates, but nothing that I’ve sat down with my parents and said we’re going here,” Bond told Rivals.com. “But I’ve had some coaches that have reached out said do you want to take an official.”

Prediction: Miami

Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton 

{{ article.author_name }}