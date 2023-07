Wisconsin is predicted to win the Big Ten West in 2023, according to the 13th annual cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll.

The Badgers (233 votes) narrowly edged out Iowa (232), which finished one vote shy of UW. This is the fourth straight season Wisconsin has been the preseason West favorite.

Of the 37 voters from across the league, 27 picked the Michigan to win the conference title.

Big Ten Media Days are Wednesday and Thursday in Indianapolis. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Maema Njongmeta are set to represent Wisconsin.