Besides Wisconsin, Hodges had received scholarships from DePaul, Rutgers, Miami (OH), and Loyola (Chicago). The three-star prospect also told BadgerBlitz.com that Michigan State, Purdue and Illinois were showing interest in his services prior to his commitment.

Wisconsin started its 2021 recruiting class with a commitment from power forward Chris Hodges on Thursday night. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Schaumburg, Ill., native picked up a scholarship offer from UW after impressing at the Badgers’ advanced camp in June.

Hodges' pledge came shortly after he traveled to Madison for an unofficial visit on Aug. 5. His most recent trip to campus would end up being a major factor in his early commitment.

“It [the visit] had a big part," Hodges told BadgerBlitz.com. "Just seeing the culture, the coaching staff and walking around campus all really stood out."

Despite having two full years of high school basketball left to play, Hodges, who averaged 16 points and six rebounds last season as a sophomore, opted to end his recruitment early.

“In my life, I am always looking towards the future and trying to build relationships early like a building block,” Hodges said. “I just felt at home and I wanted to further my career there at Wisconsin.”

Hodges recently closed the chapter on his second-to-last AAU season with the Illinois Wolves. During the spring and summer, he showcased an ability to dominate the paint and handle the ball outside. Hodges said that the Badgers coaching staff liked that he wasn’t just a one-dimensional big.

“They [coaches] liked my inside-out game, my ability to play in the post, be on the perimeter and my work ethic," Hodges said. "Before I get on campus, I would like to definitely get stronger, more athletic and work on my footwork.”

Hodges described head coach Greg Gard as “excited” when he told him over the phone that he would be committing.

Wisconsin could have as many as four more spots still available in the 2021 class. Currently, known offers are also out to Matthew Mors (Yankton, SD), Jackson Grant (Olympia, WA), Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue, NE), Max Christie (Rolling Meadows, IL), Julian Roper (Detroit, MI), Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, IL), Logan Duncomb (Cincinnati, OH) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Sussex, WI).