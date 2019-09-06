For the first time this season, the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers take the field at home when the Central Michigan Chippewas visit Camp Randall Stadium. Saturday afternoon will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, and just the second game in charge for CMU head coach Jim McElwain. Both teams enter this weekend’s non-conference clash coming off of Week 1 victories. Wisconsin (1-0) dominated South Florida on both sides of the football en route to a 49-0 shutout win. Central Michigan (1-0) handled FCS opponent Albany at home. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) TV: BTN will broadcast the non-conference contest. Lisa Byington will serve as the play-by-play announcer with J Leman as the color analyst. Where to stream the game: Via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Radio voices Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mike Lucas (analyst), and Mark Tauscher (analyst) will call the action with Patrick Herb handling sideline reporting. The radio stream is available on the iHeartRadio app. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 134, XM 195.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

Jon McNamara: It could take a drive or two for Wisconsin to get adjusted to Central Michigan’s offense, but I expect another impressive performance from Jim Leonhard’s defense in Week 2. This is another nice tune-up for the Badgers with Michigan heading to Madison in two weeks. Wisconsin 41, Central Michigan 13 Jake Kocorowski: Central Michigan’s offense seemed impressive against FCS opponent Albany in accumulating over 500 yards of offense. It boasts a talented running back in Jonathan Ward, who gained over 200 all-purpose yards last week. However, McElwain’s squad will go up against a Wisconsin team that showed significant signs of rejuvenation on both sides of the ball against USF last Friday. Despite missing at least three defensive starters for this Week 2 matchup, possibly four with inside linebacker Chris Orr questionable, I think the defense continues its strong start to 2019. Offensively, I think the Wisconsin offense takes another step forward, and I don’t think the Chippewas have an answer for Jonathan Taylor. Jack Coan hits at least one deep pass to squash last week’s talk about the two long incompletions to Quintez Cephus. Wisconsin 48, Central Michigan 10 Jake’s Predicted Diet Pepsi Press Box Count: A solid 7 Asher Low: If this was the first time we were seeing Wisconsin in the 2019 season, I would be more concerned about the Badgers giving up points to the Chippewas. While Central Michigan’s offensive outburst against Albany did come against a very different defense than the one Wisconsin will field on Saturday afternoon, it should not come as a surprise. McElwain has taught offense at the highest level, serving as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama and as an SEC head coach at Florida. We saw the Wisconsin defense dominate a South Florida offense that had high expectations coming into this year. Even without three defensive starters, I see a similar shutdown game for UW on the defensive side of the ball. Oh, and Albany will not be able to stop the Heisman trophy candidate in Taylor. Wisconsin 38, Central Michigan 7