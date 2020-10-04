MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin coordinator Joe Rudolph knows his offense needs to develop some playmakers. Gone off last year’s Rose Bowl roster are the top running back in college football in Jonathan Taylor and three impact wide receivers in Quintez Cephus, Aron Cruickshank and A.J. Taylor, leaving a lot of firepower to replace. Of course, if the quarterback can’t get the ball cleanly, everything else is moot. With three departures from last year's offensive line, including junior center Tyler Biadasz, Rudolph has spent the first eight fall camp practices trying to nail down his best options under center to work next to two new guards and likely two veteran tackles on the edges.

Kayden Lyles enters fall as the likely successor to Tyler Biadasz, who was named the top center in college football last season. (Darren Lee)

Speaking to reporters Friday, Rudolph admitted he felt confident that junior Kayden Lyles could handle the position coming into camp. Playing defensive line in 2018 before switching back to offense, Lyles started four games at left guard last season and has some experience at center, playing the position for Middleton (Wis.) High in 2016. “(Kayden) is battling to get back and I like where he is right now, I really do,” Rudolph said, saying Lyles had missed some time this offseason, likely recovering from the leg injury that kept him out of the Rose Bowl. “I'm really impressed with him as a kid and as a competitor to get himself in position to compete for this job. He’s doing a great job of competing.” In addition to Lyles, Rudolph mentioned redshirt sophomore Cormac Sampson as an option at the position. A first-team all-state selection at tight end and honorable mention choice at defensive end his senior year in high school, Sampson spent last season working primarily at tight end until being moved to the line following the 2019 season.



Cormac Sampson played tight end in 2019. (Darren Lee Photography)

Sampson played in every game with two starts at tight end last season, and Rudolph said there was a game late in the season where the Eau Claire native saw reps at both tight end and center, albeit briefly at the latter position. “Cormac's doing a good job of learning,” Rudolph said. “So, I think there's great competition there. We'll end up with a really good center. I'm proud of both of those guys for being where they're at right now." Redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann was also working at the center position during the offseason, but Rudolph said it’s got to the point in the competition between Lyles and Sampson that Rudolph believes Tippmann would be losing reps. Therefore, Rudolph said walk-on Blake Smithback, who had taken some game reps at the center spot, is likely in the No. 3 spot. “He’s a tough kid, a competition and the guys trust him,” Rudolph said of Smithback. “Even if he doesn’t get a ton of reps, they know that he knows, and they trust him. That’s not an easy thing to find.”



After sitting out the 2019 season, Jon Dietzen has returned to Wisconsin and is working at both guard and tackle. (Jessi Schoville)