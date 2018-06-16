Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-16 13:27:44 -0500') }} football Edit

California TE Seth Figgins visits and camps at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

This week, California tight end Seth Figgins made the trip east to Wisconsin to participate in Friday's camp and visit the university unofficially.

A 6-foot-7, 235-pound prospect from Westlake High School, Figgins has a connection to the state that set the visit in motion.

Iqxwiyl7bxzviuoqpnl2
Seth Figgins
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}