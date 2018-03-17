Ticker
Budmayr wants to continue growing as an assistant coach

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - It shouldn’t have surprised anyone when the Wisconsin Badgers announced in early January that Jon Budmayr had been promoted to coach the UW quarterbacks as a full-time assistant coach.

A former UW quarterback himself, Budmayr spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach for the Badgers after working for two years as graduate assistant for head coach Paul Chryst (one year at Wisconsin, one year at Pittsburgh). During that time Budmayr helped Chryst both coach the quarterbacks and recruit new ones to Madison - as much as the NCAA rules would allow, anyway - including four-star 2019 commit Graham Mertz.

Dan Sanger
