MADISON, Wis. - It shouldn’t have surprised anyone when the Wisconsin Badgers announced in early January that Jon Budmayr had been promoted to coach the UW quarterbacks as a full-time assistant coach.

A former UW quarterback himself, Budmayr spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach for the Badgers after working for two years as graduate assistant for head coach Paul Chryst (one year at Wisconsin, one year at Pittsburgh). During that time Budmayr helped Chryst both coach the quarterbacks and recruit new ones to Madison - as much as the NCAA rules would allow, anyway - including four-star 2019 commit Graham Mertz.