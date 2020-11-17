After an aerial attack tamed Illinois, Wisconsin's ground game came alive inside "The Big House" to the tune of 341 yards in a 49-11 win over Michigan.

As many key pieces of the 2019 offense have now departed, including the NFL-bound Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus and Tyler Biadasz, how UW looked during Big Ten play without those contributors would be a key storyline throughout this truncated 2020 season. Once again, that group of players rose up and added another 40-plus-point performance to its resume.

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its personnel breakdowns for the 2020 season, taking a look at how Wisconsin deployed its players during this modified season. Here is how the Badgers rolled over the Wolverines.