Breaking down Wisconsin's personnel vs. Michigan
After an aerial attack tamed Illinois, Wisconsin's ground game came alive inside "The Big House" to the tune of 341 yards in a 49-11 win over Michigan.
As many key pieces of the 2019 offense have now departed, including the NFL-bound Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus and Tyler Biadasz, how UW looked during Big Ten play without those contributors would be a key storyline throughout this truncated 2020 season. Once again, that group of players rose up and added another 40-plus-point performance to its resume.
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its personnel breakdowns for the 2020 season, taking a look at how Wisconsin deployed its players during this modified season. Here is how the Badgers rolled over the Wolverines.
|1st half personnel
|# of times used
|2nd half personnel
|# of times used
|
11
|
14
|
11
|
11
|
12
|
4
|
12
|
4
|
13
|
0
|
13
|
1
|
21
|
12
|
21
|
4
|
22
|
3
|
22
|
16
|
32
|
3
|
32
|
0
|
VICTORY
|
0
|
VICTORY
|
1
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
36
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
37
