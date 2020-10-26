With the arm of Graham Mertz on full display, Wisconsin scored six total touchdowns and gained 430 total yards -- five scores and 248 yards through the air -- en route to a 45-7 victory over Illinois on Friday night.

As many key pieces of the 2019 offense have now departed, including the NFL-bound Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus and Tyler Biadasz, how UW looked during Big Ten play without those contributors would be a key storyline. At least for the season-opener inside Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers answered with a solid showing.

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its personnel breakdowns for the 2020 season, taking a look at how Wisconsin deployed its players during this modified season