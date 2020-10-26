Breaking down Wisconsin's personnel vs. Illinois
With the arm of Graham Mertz on full display, Wisconsin scored six total touchdowns and gained 430 total yards -- five scores and 248 yards through the air -- en route to a 45-7 victory over Illinois on Friday night.
As many key pieces of the 2019 offense have now departed, including the NFL-bound Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus and Tyler Biadasz, how UW looked during Big Ten play without those contributors would be a key storyline. At least for the season-opener inside Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers answered with a solid showing.
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its personnel breakdowns for the 2020 season, taking a look at how Wisconsin deployed its players during this modified season
|1st half personnel
|# of times used
|2nd half personnel
|# of times used
|
11
|
17
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
9
|
12
|
3
|
21
|
4
|
21
|
1
|
22
|
4
|
22
|
18
|
32
|
2
|
32
|
5
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
36
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
39
OBSERVATIONS
