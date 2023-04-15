"He knows everything to an exact science. He puts in a ton of time and he loves it, too, which is good. Everyone says you should love your passion and football is his passion, and he definitely loves it. He knows everything he’s doing. If I missed a signal wrong here or there, I know I could just ask him and he knows exactly what to do."

"One thing about him is I think that kid is a genius," running back Cade Yacamelli , who has taken most of his reps with Locke at quarterback, said. "When I've talked to him outside of football and we've gone over plays and such, he probably knows just as much about the offense, almost as much as Coach Longo.

No one has exemplified that more than redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke , who has taken the position of second-team quarterback and ran with it so far. Along with Tanner Mordecai, the two have taken the majority of the reps at quarterback during camp.

MADISON, Wis . -- New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo lays it out clearly for his players in the quarterback room. Written across his whiteboard are the words "knowledge equals reps."

Locke's grasp of the offense and the concepts can be attributed to a pair of things. One, he has a pure passion and, more importantly, is a true student of the game. From the start of spring practices, Locke has separated himself from the three other redshirt freshmen signal callers.

"He's a guy that tirelessly studies it and when you're at that position in particular - there is a 20-hour rule in spring ball and an eight-hour rule in the offseason," head coach Luke Fickell said of Locke back in the first week of camp. "At the quarterback position, that is a unique spot and if you are using eight hours or you're using 20 hours, you're probably going to be way behind... I think more than anything, he is a really intelligent kid that has really picked it up and worked at understanding and grasping the whole concept of what we're doing."

"My mind has always been my edge in this game," Locke added. "I’ve never been a fast guy, I’ve never been a big guy, so that’s gonna be what elevates me and that’s gonna be what separates me. I take a lot of pride in that.”

The other thing that's helped Locke out immensely is a natural edge in terms of having a familiarity with the scheme. Transferring from Wisconsin to Mississippi State, he had a history with the Air Raid offense under Mike Leach, someone Longo has referred to as a mentor.

"Just coming in, there was a familiarity with the scheme that we were going to be running and the passing game in particular because of my background at Mississippi State," Locke said. "It’s a lot of the same things philosophically, so that’s what really helped me transition. And then just having a love for the game and a curiosity to study it and want to know more about it all the time. I think that’s been a big deal for me, but that kind of goes back to when I was a kid. It’s something I’ve always had, so that’s kind of what’s helped me the most.

"Obviously some terminology differences and then Coach Leach was kind of like the OG - a drop back 65 times and throw it every play kind of guy, which was great. The only differences here is we are going to be more gap-scheme oriented and throw more RPOs and put pressure on the defense in those kind of ways. I think that’s where we’re going to be a little different from the traditional Mike Leach way of playing."

So far through nine practices, Locke and Mordecai have taken most of the reps at quarterback. Behind them, there hasn't been anyone who has separated from the pack as the third up. As of right now, Longo said that Marshall Howe is considered the third up if they were to play a game this week.

"Braedyn is maybe our most consistent guy," Longo said earlier this week. "He struggled in the first couple practices and had a couple good days in the middle there. The last two or three days, he's been really good. He is the model of consistency and he's gotten better with each practice.

"He and Tanner probably have the best overall understanding of the offense and just the game of football in general. They are the most obsessed about it right now, so they put the most time in and they retain well. When we teach them something, it shows up on the field tomorrow. They are both competing to be smarter than the other."

