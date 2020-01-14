Stealing a possession by knocking an inbounds pass off inbounder Darryl Morsel with 12.4 seconds left, Davison fittingly stuck in the dagger with a 3-pointer from the corner to lift Wisconsin to a 56-54 victory over No.17 Maryland at the Kohl Center Tuesday.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin let a late lead slip away the last time it had a chance to close out a home game. The Badgers evidently didn’t learn their lesson. Brad Davison didn’t let the Badgers make the same mistake twice.

Nate Reuvers scored a team-high 17 points with Micah Potter and Davison each chipping in 14 for Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten), which has knocked off the last three ranked opponents it has faced.

This one was a gritty. The Terrapins (13-4, 3-3) led by as many as five with 7:33 remaining and maintained the lead while UW’s offense was stuck in the cold, missing 10 of its first 15 shots in the second half.

Even when Wisconsin grinded out a lead, sneaking ahead 51-50, the lead vanished with the Terrapins scoring a couple grade-A buckets in the lane. Reuvers’ turnaround jumper cut the lead to one and his steal at the other end set up the dramatics.

A possession that was going nowhere, Davison was forced to heave up a prayer as he tried to draw contact. He got nothing for his effort, but his break on the ensuing inbounds pass was fruitful. Davison blocked the inbounds pass and deflected it enough as he flew by to knock it off Morsell, who stood shocked watching out of bounds. With Wisconsin suddenly having new life, Davison used a screen to get an open look from the corner that he buried.

Anthony Cowan (16 points) missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Eric Ayala’s off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner came nowhere close as time expired.

Jalen Smith scored 18 points to lead Maryland, which dropped to 0-4 in true road games.

The Badgers play their third straight ranked opponent on the road Friday at No.15 Michigan State.

