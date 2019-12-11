News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 07:08:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Bowl prep check-in: Grading Wisconsin's defense

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With the Wisconsin football team now preparing for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, it's a great time to do an overall assessment of the Badgers' defense.

Overall, this group has performed above expectations after losing five starters from a season ago. Currently, Jim Leonhard's unit ranks No. 8 in the country in total defense and No. 10 in scoring defense.

Position-wise, BadgerBlitz.com took a deeper dive into Pro Football Focus to learn more about snap counts and overall grades. The UW defense has played 822 total snaps this year. So when you see the snap count for an individual player, compare it with that total.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed have played above 40 snaps through 13 games.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard (Darren Lee Photography)
DEFENSIVE LINE
Player Snaps Run D Pass Rush Overall

Bryson Williams

43

53.5

60.9

53.7

Keeanu Benton

232

63.9

77.5

73.6

Matt Henningsen

431

54.8

68.0

63.6

Isaiahh Loudermilk

589

61.1

64.1

62.9

David Pfaff

68

58.6

57.8

57.1

Garrett Rand

439

65.8

55.6

61.9
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}