Wisconsin legacy Trevor Borland takes in win over Rutgers
Trevor Borland, who just finished his junior season at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, was already pretty familiar with the University of Wisconsin prior to his unofficial visit Saturday.His f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news