Bob Bostad not comfortable with line yet, RT competition 'still open'

How about the production at the other three positions? Is assistant coach Bob Bostad satisfied with the play there?

There was also a need to create depth at center following the departure of reserve Cormac Sampson .

It's no secret one of the positions that needed to be solidified during fall camp was right tackle, a battle that now features Logan Brown against Riley Mahlman .

As of this past Saturday, Bostad was still searching for a consistent two-deep that he'll trot out for the season opener on Sep. 3 against Illinois State.

"I’d like to know a week ago. I would’ve liked to know a long time ago," Bostad said. "I don’t like moving guys around. I don’t like playing musical chairs. I would love to just say, ‘hey, first group go in there, then the second group go in there,’ and I’d love to practice for six hours.

"But we don’t have that luxury, so we’ve got to lock in the right tackle spot and center spot and then we have a guy go down, so you have to adjust that. I’m chomping at the bit to get to that. That bothers me."

Bostad's picture became murkier when Tanor Bortolini, UW's most versatile lineman, left practice early on Aug. 15. The redshirt sophomore exited with an undisclosed injury but he needed assistance from a pair of trainers to walk off. Working as the No. 2 center, Bortolini also saw time filling in for Michael Furtney at right guard and Tyler Beach at left guard with the first unit.

Now, Dylan Barrett, who had been the third center, moved up to the No. 2 spot. The next move could be for Trey Wedig to see some time at center. While reporters were waiting to speak with head coach Paul Chryst, Wedig could be seen working on snapping the ball with Bostad looking on. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman had been getting reps at right guard and right tackle during open fall practices.

As for the battle at right tackle, Bostad described it as "still open." Coming into camp, he revealed the position would come down to a battle between Brown, Mahlman and Nolan Rucci. The past two practices that have been open have featured Mahlman working with the first team at right tackle, though it should be noted that for the earlier practice, Brown was limited to individual drills.

"I think he’s really improved at a pretty good clip. He’s making some good strides in a short amount of time and really he’s playing off the spring. I thought he had a really good spring at left tackle, so there hasn’t been a lot of drop off," Bostad said of the play of Mahlman during fall camp. "I just think he’s been solid. He’s still a young guy. He needs reps but I like the way approaches the game. I like the way he plays the game. He’s physical."

Mahlman, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is entering his second year with the program. Contending with him for a spot with the first team line is Brown. After having played at left tackle throughout his career, he moved over to the right side during the spring. A strong run blocker, Brown went to work with his pass protection and made strides in that facet of his game.

"He has made strides and he’s had some really good days," Bostad said. "I think he’s used his hands a lot more. He’s playing a lot more physical and you see it. I think that’s a big part of it.

"He’s a big man and when that big man comes down on you in a run play, you’re feeling it. I can promise you that. I feel like he’s shored up a lot of footwork and his fits. Stuff like that and he’s done a really good job."

As for Rucci, it appears he's settled in on the left side of the line at tackle. During open sessions, he's taken all his snaps with the second-team offensive line at that spot. Bostad noted that, "he feels more natural there," but he'll be able to flip and work both sides.

"I think he’s having a really good camp," Bostad said of Rucci. "He’s starting to use his hands. He is light on his feet. He knows how to work in pass pro and stuff like that. He’s just learning what I’m trying to accomplish here and the scheme that we’re trying to do. It’s not easy - he’s a young guy."

When discussing how he came to assign positions to players during the spring, Bostad took a deep dive into their 2021 film and worked with a starting point of moving Jack Nelson over to left tackle.

Thus far, it appears Wisconsin should have an elite level tackle protecting Graham Mertz's blindside. Some of the best battles in camp have come between Nelson and Nick Herbig during one-on-one drills with the pair working against each other often.

"I think he's the best tackle in college football right now," Herbig said. "He gives me a different set every single time, so I never know what to expect and that's a part of it. It's a chess game. We battle. We go at it every day."

With a little over two weeks until the season kicks off, Bostad is still searching for consistency and an edge from the group.

"It’s coming along. You just can’t bring the pom poms out. You’ve got to earn it and you got to show it, you got to prove it," he said. "When you start doing those things and you start doing it consistently, then you start to build some confidence. Then I think a guy looks at the line and goes, ‘you know what, I’m pretty damn good.’ You prove that hey, I can do this. It doesn’t just happen. Building a culture, that doesn’t just happen."