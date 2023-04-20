"I came in here the first day and we were running routes with Tanner (Mordecai), Braedyn (Locke) and Nick (Evers) and they just looked like dudes and I was just like, 'alright, we got ourselves some dudes and that only helps the room and brings the competitive nature out."

"No surprise at all," Williams said Wednesday morning when asked about the performance of the returning group during spring practices. "I watched their film and I looked up their PFF page and I kind of knew what I was getting into when I came here.

MADISON, Wis. - Transfer CJ Williams did a little bit of homework on his new wide receiver room before arriving on campus. While the talent of the returning receivers didn't come as a surprise, it certainly didn't take long for the returning pass catchers to make an impression on Williams.

Back in February when associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown met with local reporters for the first time, he revealed that ideally he'd like to have six players in the rotation. His goal was to "find the top six guys and be able to rotate those guys."

For reference, the Wisconsin offense this past season featured just five receivers who caught a pass. The top trio - Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis - combined for 97 catches, 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns. The yardage was good for 86 percent of the production from receivers, and the receptions were 83 percent of the catches tallied by the position group. Moreover, after Lewis, who registered the third most snaps at receiver with 409, Dean Engram and Markus Allen were fourth and fifth with 108 and 107 snaps, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus.

Through eleven spring practices, it appears Brown won't have much of a problem finding six viable receivers to rotate through.

Along with the returning top trio, Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo welcomed Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Bryson Green and Williams through the transfer portal. Each have flashed during the spring, with the exception of Green, who's been limited to individual drills.

To go with the new additions, sophomore Vinny Anthony and redshirt freshman Chris Brooks Jr. - who's been out since making a splash during the first week of practices - have pushed for reps as well. Before getting hurt, Brooks Jr. had been seeing many of his reps with the second team and, like Williams, Anthony saw a promotion as well on Tuesday.

After consistently running with the third team, he saw most, if not all, of his reps with quarterback Braedyn Locke and the second team.

"It’s been exciting," Brown said. "There is a lot of competition and like I said, we want to have six guys that we feel really, really good about and there’s really good competition for those six spots right now. I think we’re in a good spot. We’ve come a long way and I think we’ve still got a ways to go."

Pauling, who made the move over from Cincinnati, has been one of the more consistent players on either side of the ball. He made the leap to the first team in the second week and has been battling with Bell for reps in the slot.

After sprinkling in some reps with the first team, Williams fully jumped in with the first team this past Tuesday. He was simply called a "playmaker" by his position coach and teammates on Wednesday.

"They’ve all done a really good job. It’s created a lot more competition," Brown added about the transfers. "At all the positions, I feel like guys are pushing one another, but the thing that excites me the most Is the reception of those guys by the guys that have already been there."

With the infusion of talent at receiver, the returning production was lost in the shuffle. Returning receivers have been "excited" with the new speed, the volume of passing plays and freedom for receivers are allowed to play with.

"I feel like we didn't get the opportunity as much to showcase the talent that we had and I feel like in this offense we can," Anthony said. "I know we can make the plays that are needed to be made regardless, and I know that this offense will allow us to do that. I think that's the biggest thing that we were excited about when we found out what it was. I feel like we were all excited, like, shoot, we can make plays now and we can show what we actually have here."

"You come in and hear about Wisconsin running the ball a lot and I don't think people truly have had the opportunity to see that these guys they can play very well at the receiver position," Burroughs added. "So you come in and you think you can just run over guys, nah, these guys can play. You got K-Lew, Chim, Sky, Chris Brooks, some of the young guys. These guys can play at a very high level, so you come in and you bring guys in and it's like, 'oh, these transfers are going to take over.' No these guys came here to compete as well. I think we have a lot of depth and it'll be very big time for years to come."

You would have to go back to the 2019 season for the last time Wisconsin was truly able to go further than three deep at receiver. During that season, AJ Taylor, Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Quintez Cephus provided a talented receiving core for quarterback Jack Coan. Even then, Cephus accounted for more than half of the receiving yards and seven of the 10 touchdowns that receivers caught.

In Phil Longo's final season at North Carolina, five receivers saw the field consistently with slot receiver Josh Downs, who totaled 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns on 94 catches, leading the way. Five wideouts tallied at least 200 receiving yards and six scored.

In terms of whether or not the goal of six receivers being in the rotation and contributing is realistic?

"I guess time will tell. It's new to me as well. I'd like to think absolutely," Brown said. "We have two really good backs, we have some good tight ends and we're hoping to have six receivers in the rotation, so there's a lot of guys and a lot of balls to be spread around. We'd like to think we'll able to integrate everybody and that's the hope. Time will tell."

Bell laid out the potential in pretty simple terms. He believes the group can be explosive.

"Put up points. A lot of points," Bell said when asked about what he thinks the offense can do now that he's gone through 11 practices. "I think the way our offense is running and the way it's rolling, we can put up points in bunches. We got a lot of playmakers not only in our room but in the quarterback room, running back room, tight ends, and so I think the sky is the limit for this offense if we just keep honing in day by day and getting better."