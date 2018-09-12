With another week of college football is in the books, it is time to turn to a new chapter - and Power Poll - as Week 3 matchups loom. Here, I display my title of exceptional ranking aficionado and use some common sense to compile a complete ranking of the BIG Ten’s best after Week 2.

USA Today Sports Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0, Last Game: Defeated Rutgers, 52-3) After demolishing the Scarlet Knights, the Buckeyes take back the top spot in the Power Poll for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. The obvious reason why this team surged to the top after Week 2 is first-year starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He is helping OSU average 64.5 points and 650 yards per game and is everything the Ohio State staff could have asked for following the departure of longtime Buckeye J.T. Barrett. A tough test awaits in Week 3 against No.15 TCU in what will be the program's final game without head coach Urban Meyer running the show. 2. Wisconsin Badgers (2-0, Last Game: Defeated New Mexico, 45-14) There continues to be no answer for teams that face the Wisconsin Badgers. The offense keeps on clicking, the young defense clamps down early and wins at Camp Randall are close to impossible these days. Two easy wins are in the rearview mirror for the Badgers, though, as the program's next three opponents (BYU, Iowa, Nebraska) represent part of the tougher schedule that lies ahead. Here is where I'd usually talk about UW's sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, but you know what he was up to over the weekend (33 carries, 253 yards, three TDs). 3. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, Last Game: Defeated Pitt, 51-6) Despite having the ninth-best total offense in the conference, the Nittany Lions remain one of the top-tier teams in my Power Poll. However, the PSU defense stole the show over the weekend and limited Pitt to only 56 passing yards thanks to a dominant performance from cornerback Amani Oruwariye (see below).

Amani Oruwariye had another strong outing on Saturdayhttps://t.co/vJqhrGkQNv pic.twitter.com/vFO4JRFlmj — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2018

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0, Last Game: Defeated Iowa State 13-3) It was a low-scoring affair for the Hawkeyes, but a win is a win- especially if the team hopes to take down the Badgers in the BIG Ten West. If head coach Kirk Ferentz wants to remain competitive, his defense needs to continue its impressive start. The Hawkeyes are limiting opponents to just 5 points/game (1st in FBS), 60 rush yards/game (5th in FBS) and 199.5 total yards/game (4th in FBS). 5. Michigan Wolverines (1-1, Last Game: Defeated Western Michigan 49-3) Michigan's big win was expected and encouraging. To summarize, the Wolverines ran for 308 yards and capitalized on almost every opportunity on both sides of the ball. Although this type of showing would have been nice against Notre Dame in Week 1, it is evident that every game matters. "We don’t take any opponent lightly, and treat every game like it’s a rivalry or like it’s the national championship," junior running back Tru Wilson said. "None of us want to come out slow. "Bouncing back the way we did is such a morale boost, especially for the offense." 6. Michigan State Spartans (1-1, Last Game: Lost to Arizona State 16-13) The Sun Devils knocked off the Spartans with a game-winning field goal in the desert. MSU missed plenty of opportunities in the red zone and showed how shaky its offensive line can be. Unless the Spartans fix their scheme on offense, they will struggle to score the rest of the way. 7. Maryland Terrapins (2-0, Last Game: Defeated Bowling Green, 45-14) Despite a sloppy start and a handful first half penalties, Maryland rounded out to defeat Bowling Green on Sept. 8. For now, the quarterback situation seems to be rounding out. Specifically, youngster Kasim Hill was efficient and finished 8-for-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown. At this rate, Maryland should be pleased with its early success thus far. 8. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, Last Game: Defeated Virginia, 20-16) Indiana allowed the Cavaliers to record just 15 first downs en route to its rain-filled victory over the weekend. The Hoosiers have won 13 of their last 14 regular season non-conference games and will look to add on to this impressive total when they face Ball State in Week 3.

IU has two non-conference victories under its belt this season. Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com)