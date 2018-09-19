Here, I display my title of exceptional ranking aficionado and use some common sense to compile a complete ranking of the BIG Ten’s top teams after three weeks of action.

It was an embarrassing weekend for the BIG Ten. Four conference programs (Wisconsin, Northwestern, Maryland and Nebraska) lost to underdogs on their home turfs. However, this shakeup just adds to the excitement that is the BadgerBlitz.com BIG Ten Power Poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0; Last Game: Defeated TCU, 40-28)

The No.4 Ohio State Buckeyes kept steady at the top of this week's Power Poll, thanks to a victory over the No. 15 Horned Frogs. One question remains after Week 3: What is more impressive? Was it OSU's three touchdowns in four minutes against TCU, or the fact that the Buckeyes have become the BIG Ten's frontrunner contender before rival games even started?

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Kent State, 63-10)

Ever since the team's Week 1 scare, Penn State has rightened the ship. Quarterback Trace McSorely is providing everything and more for the Lions, and has helped the offense average 53 points/game through three weeks of play. If they stay hot, this is a team that could give Ohio State a scare.

3. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14)

The Hawkeyes enter Saturday's matchup against Wisconsin not only with confidence, but with an undefeated record. Although the schedule has been uninspiring, the defense continues to be the talk of the town, and leads the BIG Ten leads in limiting opponents to 209 yards/game. A big test lies ahead, but a night game at Kinnick Stadium could be the edge this team needs if they hope to topple UW.

4. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1; Last Game: Loss to BYU, 24-21)

The Badgers suffered their first non-conference loss in 15 years last Saturday, which stunned the fans at Camp Randall and the college football world itself. UW's senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard try, which would have tied the game, in the final seconds to give BYU a revenge after the team was embarrassed by Wisconsin at home last season. Playoff contention is not out of the question for UW, but they'll surely have to run the table to have a fighting chance.

5. Michigan Wolverines (2-1; Last Game: Defeated SMU, 45-20)

It seems that Michigan's loss to Notre Dame was so long ago. The offense has flipped a switch since stuttering against the Fighting Irish, and quarterback Shea Patterson seems to be growing more comfortable each game. What cannot happen, though, is for Michigan to lose against under matched conference opponents over the next couple of weeks. The true test begins on Oct. 13 (Wisconsin), followed by games against Michigan State and Penn State.

6. Michigan State Spartans (1-1; Last Game: DNP)

The No. 24 Spartans will face the Indiana Hoosiers after taking a week off. As the season treads forward, Michigan State must take this opportunity to hit the reset button, especially if it is to keep up with the heavy hitters in the East Division. Watch to see if the team can reduce its mental lapses against undefeated Indiana since these errors helped trigger Week 2's deflating loss to Arizona State.

7. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Ball State, 38-10)

For just the second time in the last 10 years, the Hoosiers strut into BIG Ten play with an unbeaten record. For starters, head coach Tom Allen is certainly making the most with what he has. The defensive line has settled in nicely, which makes the program's upcoming match-up against MSU and quarterback Brian Lewerke that much more interesting.