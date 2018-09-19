BIG Ten Power Poll: Conference sees reputation dip over weekend
It was an embarrassing weekend for the BIG Ten. Four conference programs (Wisconsin, Northwestern, Maryland and Nebraska) lost to underdogs on their home turfs. However, this shakeup just adds to the excitement that is the BadgerBlitz.com BIG Ten Power Poll.
Here, I display my title of exceptional ranking aficionado and use some common sense to compile a complete ranking of the BIG Ten’s top teams after three weeks of action.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0; Last Game: Defeated TCU, 40-28)
The No.4 Ohio State Buckeyes kept steady at the top of this week's Power Poll, thanks to a victory over the No. 15 Horned Frogs. One question remains after Week 3: What is more impressive? Was it OSU's three touchdowns in four minutes against TCU, or the fact that the Buckeyes have become the BIG Ten's frontrunner contender before rival games even started?
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Kent State, 63-10)
Ever since the team's Week 1 scare, Penn State has rightened the ship. Quarterback Trace McSorely is providing everything and more for the Lions, and has helped the offense average 53 points/game through three weeks of play. If they stay hot, this is a team that could give Ohio State a scare.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14)
The Hawkeyes enter Saturday's matchup against Wisconsin not only with confidence, but with an undefeated record. Although the schedule has been uninspiring, the defense continues to be the talk of the town, and leads the BIG Ten leads in limiting opponents to 209 yards/game. A big test lies ahead, but a night game at Kinnick Stadium could be the edge this team needs if they hope to topple UW.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1; Last Game: Loss to BYU, 24-21)
The Badgers suffered their first non-conference loss in 15 years last Saturday, which stunned the fans at Camp Randall and the college football world itself. UW's senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard try, which would have tied the game, in the final seconds to give BYU a revenge after the team was embarrassed by Wisconsin at home last season. Playoff contention is not out of the question for UW, but they'll surely have to run the table to have a fighting chance.
5. Michigan Wolverines (2-1; Last Game: Defeated SMU, 45-20)
It seems that Michigan's loss to Notre Dame was so long ago. The offense has flipped a switch since stuttering against the Fighting Irish, and quarterback Shea Patterson seems to be growing more comfortable each game. What cannot happen, though, is for Michigan to lose against under matched conference opponents over the next couple of weeks. The true test begins on Oct. 13 (Wisconsin), followed by games against Michigan State and Penn State.
6. Michigan State Spartans (1-1; Last Game: DNP)
The No. 24 Spartans will face the Indiana Hoosiers after taking a week off. As the season treads forward, Michigan State must take this opportunity to hit the reset button, especially if it is to keep up with the heavy hitters in the East Division. Watch to see if the team can reduce its mental lapses against undefeated Indiana since these errors helped trigger Week 2's deflating loss to Arizona State.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Ball State, 38-10)
For just the second time in the last 10 years, the Hoosiers strut into BIG Ten play with an unbeaten record. For starters, head coach Tom Allen is certainly making the most with what he has. The defensive line has settled in nicely, which makes the program's upcoming match-up against MSU and quarterback Brian Lewerke that much more interesting.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0; Last Game: Defeated Miami (Ohio), 26-3)
Perhaps the biggest surprise for Minnesota isn't its increasing bowl eligibility chances in a crowded BIG Ten, but the fact that freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad has been extremely productive so far (44-79, 537 yards, 4 TDs). The Gophers have an opportunity to seize their fourth win against Maryland this weekend, but tougher opponents wait in the shadows.
9. Northwestern Wildcats (1-2; Last Game: Loss to Akron, 39-34)
Despite the flashy training facility, Northwestern's 2018 record has been anything but flashy. The biggest issue for the Wildcats has been keeping a steady source of playmakers on both sides of the ball. In moments when NU needs that big play, the team has fallen short. However, Northwestern's shortcomings are only pushing them further down the conference rankings.
10. Maryland Terrapins (2-1; Last Game: Loss to Temple, 35-14)
Maryland was off to a fast start until Temple strolled into Maryland Stadium and made the Terrapins quiver back into their shells. In Week 4, the Terps look to improve their passing game (2 INTs vs. Temple) against a Minnesota defense that boasts speed and youth.
11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2; Last Game: Loss to Troy, 24-19)
This team's roster and potential are the only things that it can hang to if it hopes to avoid the bottom of the BIG Ten Power Poll. Nebraska is 0-2 to start a season for the first time since 1957 and the roster has some glaring holes, specifically on offense. The team is struggling to find the end zone and is averaging just 23.5 points/game. Unfortunately for Nebraska, this number may drop after the team faces off against Michigan on the road this weekend.
12. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1; Last Game: Loss to South Florida, 25-19)
Although head coach Lovie Smith is certain his team is showing signs of progress, the world just needs to watch Illinois take on Penn State this weekend to recognize the program still has a long ways to go.
13. Purdue Boilermakers (0-3; Last Game: 40-37 Loss to Missouri)
For the Boilermakers, it is more embarrassing that they have an 0-3 record at home then it is that they are indeed winless. The Purdue defense took its foot off the gas pedal against Missouri and as a result, gave a win away. If there is a bright spot to take away, quarterback David Blough was named the BIG Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts (school record 572 passing yards) despite the team's loss.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-2; Last Game: 55-15 Loss to Kansas)
A good word to describe the program's most recent loss is "Yikes."
Opponents are outscoring the Knights 107-17 over the last two weeks, and 15 of those points came against Kansas. Buffalo is up next as Rutgers irons out its non-conference play and will face the Hoosiers in two weeks.